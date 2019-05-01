CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

642 FPUS51 KALY 010852

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010851

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

451 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

CTZ001-012000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

451 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-012000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

451 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

