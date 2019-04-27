CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

477 FPUS51 KALY 270829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

427 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

