Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

438 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

438 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

438 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

