CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

126 FPUS51 KALY 070845

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070840

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

CTZ001-072100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or snow or rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ013-072100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Additional light sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

