CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
CTZ001-112100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold. Near steady temperature around 18.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
CTZ013-112100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
