CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

207 FPUS51 KALY 060841

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

340 AM EST Sun Jan 6 2019

CTZ001-062100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ013-062100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

