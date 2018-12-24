CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
604 FPUS51 KALY 241436
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018
CTZ001-242100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow or rain or sleet likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ013-242100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
$$
