CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

972 FPUS51 KALY 142048

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

348 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

CTZ001-150915-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of sleet or snow showers after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

CTZ013-150915-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

or snow or sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Sleet or rain likely.

Light sleet accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

