CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1230 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1230 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

dense fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1230 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

