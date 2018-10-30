CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

189 FPUS51 KALY 301033

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

633 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

CTZ001-302015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

633 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-302015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

633 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

