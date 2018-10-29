CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
980 FPUS51 KALY 290522
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
CTZ001-290815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ013-290815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather