CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

478 FPUS51 KALY 260439

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

CTZ001-260830-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-260830-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1239 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

