CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

146 FPUS51 KALY 141258

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

858 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

CTZ001-142015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

858 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-142015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

858 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather