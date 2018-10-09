CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

_____

726 FPUS51 KALY 091012

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

611 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

CTZ001-092000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

611 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers . Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-092000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

611 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

