CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
790 FPUS51 KALY 071524
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1122 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
CTZ001-072000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1122 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ013-072000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1122 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather