CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1227 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1227 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1227 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Warmer . Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

