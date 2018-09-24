CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

797 FPUS51 KALY 240429

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1227 AM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

CTZ001-240800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1227 AM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-240800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1227 AM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer . Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather