CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
183 FPUS51 KALY 021052
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
CTZ001-022015-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ013-022015-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
652 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows
around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
