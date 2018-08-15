CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
995 FPUS51 KALY 151030
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
628 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
CTZ001-152000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
628 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-152000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
628 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
