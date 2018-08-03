CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

469 FPUS51 KALY 031014

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

614 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

CTZ001-032015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

614 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-032015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

614 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NAS

_____

