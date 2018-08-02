CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

338 FPUS51 KALY 020527

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CTZ001-020800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-020800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather