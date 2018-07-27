CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

507 FPUS51 KALY 271233

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

832 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

