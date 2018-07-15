CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

687 FPUS51 KALY 150956

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

