CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
734 FPUS51 KALY 050926
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
CTZ001-052000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ013-052000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
