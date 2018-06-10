CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 5:47 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
541 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
