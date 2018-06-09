CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:29 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
244 FPUS51 KALY 090521
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
120 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
CTZ001-090800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
120 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-090800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
120 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather