CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

627 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

627 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

627 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

