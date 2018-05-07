CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

076 FPUS51 KALY 070800

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

358 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

358 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

358 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

