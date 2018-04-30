CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

729 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

