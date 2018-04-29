CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

627 FPUS51 KALY 291816

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

216 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CTZ001-292015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

216 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-292015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

216 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

