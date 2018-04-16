CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

370 FPUS51 KALY 160524

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

CTZ001-160800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-160800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, rain showers and freezing rain likely.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

