CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

922 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

