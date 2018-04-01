CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

957 FPUS51 KALY 010522

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

121 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

CTZ001-010800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

121 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-010800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

121 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

_____

