CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-022300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 90 to 97.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100.

Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 93 61 93 / 0 0 0

Avenal 92 63 91 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 82 57 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-022300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Mendota 91 56 91 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 90 56 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-022300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 89 54 88 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 56 90 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 91 55 91 / 0 0 0

Madera 92 56 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-022300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Five Points 92 58 91 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 94 62 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-022300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101.

Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 91 56 90 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 92 58 91 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 92 59 91 / 0 0 0

Hanford 92 59 91 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-022300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

Clovis 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Fresno 94 62 93 / 0 0 0

Sanger 93 60 92 / 0 0 0

Reedley 93 60 92 / 0 0 0

Selma 93 61 92 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-022300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

Visalia 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

Tulare 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-022300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 97 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 92 58 91 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-022300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs

93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to

68. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Wasco 92 59 92 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 93 63 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-022300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

89 to 94. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

McFarland 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Shafter 93 61 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-022300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 92 69 92 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 66 93 / 0 0 0

Arvin 94 63 94 / 0 0 0

Lamont 94 63 94 / 0 0 0

Mettler 92 62 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-022300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 84 57 83 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 87 50 85 / 0 0 0

Auberry 85 61 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-022300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

70. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Springville 88 62 87 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 90 64 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-022300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 79 56 77 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 69 33 68 / 0 0 0

Wawona 81 49 80 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 82 51 81 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 82 56 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-022300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...62 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...62 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...

65 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 68 55 67 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 76 48 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-022300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 86 51 85 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 71 50 70 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 71 43 70 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 72 55 71 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 82 45 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-022300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to

89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 73 56 72 / 0 0 0

Kernville 89 60 89 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 88 62 88 / 0 0 0

Weldon 89 61 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-022300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 59 to 69. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 74 54 74 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 80 55 79 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 84 66 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-022300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds

around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 72 53 72 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 46 80 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 88 65 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 72.

Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 93 to

103. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 68 98 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-022300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 90 to

100. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 92 66 91 / 0 0 0

California City 95 63 94 / 0 0 0

Mojave 92 67 91 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 62 93 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 61 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

