CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019
_____
726 FPUS56 KHNX 020701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ179-022300-
West Side Hills-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. West winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
Highs 90 to 97.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100.
Lows 62 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 93 61 93 / 0 0 0
Avenal 92 63 91 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 82 57 83 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ180-022300-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the
morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.
Highs 92 to 97.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows
58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 91 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 87 56 87 / 0 0 0
Mendota 91 56 91 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 90 56 90 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ181-022300-
Merced and Madera-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the
morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.
Highs 92 to 97.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows
59 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 89 54 88 / 0 0 0
Merced 90 56 90 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 91 55 91 / 0 0 0
Madera 92 56 91 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ182-022300-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows
63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
Five Points 92 58 91 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 94 62 93 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ183-022300-
Foggy Bottom-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.
Highs 93 to 98.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101.
Lows 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 93 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 91 56 90 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 92 58 91 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 92 59 91 / 0 0 0
Hanford 92 59 91 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 94 59 93 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-022300-
Fresno-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
90 to 95. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.
Highs 94 to 99.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows
64 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 95 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 94 59 93 / 0 0 0
Clovis 94 61 93 / 0 0 0
Fresno 94 62 93 / 0 0 0
Sanger 93 60 92 / 0 0 0
Reedley 93 60 92 / 0 0 0
Selma 93 61 92 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-022300-
Tulare County-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the
morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs
97 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 92 60 91 / 0 0 0
Visalia 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
Exeter 94 60 93 / 0 0 0
Tulare 94 61 93 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 94 59 93 / 0 0 0
Porterville 94 61 93 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-022300-
Southern Kings County-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 97 to
102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Highs
97 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 92 58 91 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 94 60 93 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-022300-
Western Kern County-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs
93 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to
68. Highs 96 to 101.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
Wasco 92 59 92 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 93 63 93 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-022300-
Eastern Kern County-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
89 to 94. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs
93 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to
69. Highs 96 to 101.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
McFarland 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
Shafter 93 61 92 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-022300-
Bakersfield-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs
94 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Highs
97 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 92 69 92 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 94 66 93 / 0 0 0
Arvin 94 63 94 / 0 0 0
Lamont 94 63 94 / 0 0 0
Mettler 92 62 91 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-022300-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs 85 to 95.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98.
Lows 58 to 68.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 84 57 83 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 87 50 85 / 0 0 0
Auberry 85 61 84 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ191-022300-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
Highs 86 to 96.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to
70. Highs 89 to 99.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 94 61 93 / 0 0 0
Springville 88 62 87 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 90 64 89 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-022300-
Central Sierra-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to
46 at 8000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to
70 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at
5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...
63 to 73 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at
5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...
41 to 51 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 79 56 77 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 69 33 68 / 0 0 0
Wawona 81 49 80 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 66 42 64 / 0 0 0
Bass Lake 82 51 81 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 82 56 81 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ193-022300-
North Kings River-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...62 to
69 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to
46 at 8000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...62 to
69 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61 at
5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...
65 to 72 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82 at
5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...
42 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at
5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...
64 to 72 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 66 42 65 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 68 55 67 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 76 48 74 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ194-022300-
Sequoia Kings-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
69 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to
71 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to
62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at
5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 86 51 85 / 0 0 0
Grant Grove 71 50 70 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 71 43 70 / 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 72 55 71 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 82 45 82 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-022300-
Lake Isabella-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at
8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at
8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...
64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...
47 to 54 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Over higher
elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to
72 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at
5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...
68 to 73 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.
Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to
89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 73 56 72 / 0 0 0
Kernville 89 60 89 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 88 62 88 / 0 0 0
Weldon 89 61 88 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-022300-
Tehachapi Area-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds
around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds
around 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66.
Highs 81 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.
Lows 59 to 69. Highs 81 to 91.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 74 54 74 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 80 55 79 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 84 66 83 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-022300-
Fort Tejon-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds
around 25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
80 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to
68. Highs 80 to 90.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 72 53 72 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 81 46 80 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 88 65 88 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-022300-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 72.
Highs 92 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 93 to
103. Lows 67 to 72.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 99 68 98 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 100 66 99 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-022300-
Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69.
Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 90 to
100. Lows 61 to 69.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 92 66 91 / 0 0 0
California City 95 63 94 / 0 0 0
Mojave 92 67 91 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 95 62 93 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 94 61 92 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
