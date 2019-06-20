CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

86 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 83 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 91 60 90 / 0 0 0

Avenal 89 60 88 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 82 56 84 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Mendota 92 58 90 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 92 57 90 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 90 56 88 / 0 0 0

Merced 91 57 89 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 92 57 90 / 0 0 0

Madera 93 58 90 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 92 58 89 / 0 0 0

Five Points 93 58 90 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 93 59 90 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 92 60 90 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 88 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 92 58 88 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 93 59 88 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 94 60 89 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 60 90 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 59 90 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 88 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 97 61 92 / 0 0 0

Clovis 95 63 90 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 63 90 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 61 89 / 0 0 0

Reedley 95 61 89 / 0 0 0

Selma 95 62 89 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 61 89 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 61 89 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 61 90 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 61 90 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 61 90 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 60 90 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 61 90 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 92 58 88 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 95 59 90 / 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 92 58 88 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 59 88 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 95 61 88 / 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 95 59 90 / 0 0 0

McFarland 95 59 89 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 60 89 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 95 66 88 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 65 89 / 0 0 0

Arvin 97 62 90 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 62 90 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 61 88 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 86 58 82 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 87 51 82 / 0 0 0

Auberry 86 60 80 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 82 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 60 90 / 0 0 0

Springville 91 62 84 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 92 63 85 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 78 54 72 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 68 32 62 / 0 0 0

Wawona 81 50 76 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 64 40 58 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 83 52 77 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 82 55 77 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 67 42 59 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 69 53 63 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 46 69 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 51 79 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 73 48 66 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 71 43 64 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 74 55 67 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 84 45 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 74 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to

67 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to

58 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...65 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 75 54 68 / 0 0 0

Kernville 91 59 84 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 90 61 83 / 0 0 0

Weldon 92 58 85 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 77 53 70 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 82 53 74 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 84 64 77 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 75 52 67 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 82 45 74 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 90 63 83 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Strong winds. Cooler. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest

winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to

70. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 100 68 93 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 65 94 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...west 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph below the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 92 63 85 / 0 0 0

California City 94 60 88 / 0 0 0

Mojave 91 62 85 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 92 58 86 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 90 56 85 / 0 0 0

