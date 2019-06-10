CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

_____

935 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-102300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 103 71 105 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 101 71 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-102300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 94 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 103 70 104 / 0 0 0

Mendota 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-102300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 95 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 103 68 104 / 0 0 0

Merced 103 68 104 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 103 68 105 / 0 0 0

Madera 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-102300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Five Points 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 103 71 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-102300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 102 68 104 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 69 104 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Hanford 102 69 105 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 103 68 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-102300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

94 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 104 70 107 / 0 0 0

Clovis 103 72 105 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 72 105 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 69 104 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 69 104 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 70 104 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 69 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-102300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

94 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 101 69 104 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 69 105 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 70 105 / 0 0 0

Tulare 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Porterville 103 71 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-102300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 102 67 104 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-102300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 103 71 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-102300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

McFarland 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-102300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 101 74 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 103 73 105 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 71 106 / 0 0 0

Lamont 105 71 107 / 0 0 0

Mettler 102 71 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-102300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 95 66 97 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 95 61 97 / 0 0 0

Auberry 92 69 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-102300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 68 104 / 0 0 0

Springville 97 70 100 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 98 71 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-102300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 85 61 87 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 72 40 76 / 0 0 0

Wawona 88 58 91 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 89 60 92 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 89 63 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-102300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...

62 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 71 48 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 74 61 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 51 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-102300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 89 56 91 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 77 55 79 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 75 47 78 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 79 60 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 90 53 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-102300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows

53 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 86 at

5000 feet...66 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 61 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 96 68 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 96 65 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-102300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows

59 to 69. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 83 61 85 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 61 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 93 72 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-102300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 79 58 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 53 89 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 97 71 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-102300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 74 105 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 72 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-102300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 70.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 71 97 / 0 0 0

California City 98 69 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 96 71 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 99 66 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 98 66 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather