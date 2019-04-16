CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

716 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-162300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 47 79 / 20 0 0

Avenal 69 47 77 / 20 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 68 48 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-162300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 47 78 / 0 0 0

Mendota 70 46 77 / 20 0 0

Firebaugh 70 45 77 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-162300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 46 77 / 0 0 0

Merced 69 46 77 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 45 76 / 20 0 0

Madera 68 46 77 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 78 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 46 78 / 30 0 0

Five Points 70 46 78 / 30 0 0

NAS Lemoore 71 47 78 / 40 0 0

Kettleman City 71 48 78 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-162300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 69 46 77 / 30 0 0

Caruthers 69 47 77 / 40 0 0

Lemoore 70 47 78 / 40 0 0

Hanford 69 47 77 / 50 0 0

Corcoran 69 46 78 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-162300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 46 77 / 50 0 0

Clovis 69 48 77 / 50 0 0

Fresno 69 48 77 / 50 0 0

Sanger 68 46 77 / 50 0 0

Reedley 68 46 77 / 50 0 0

Selma 69 48 77 / 50 0 0

Kingsburg 69 47 77 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-162300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 46 77 / 50 0 0

Visalia 69 46 77 / 60 0 0

Exeter 69 46 78 / 60 0 0

Tulare 69 47 77 / 60 0 0

Lindsay 68 46 77 / 60 0 0

Porterville 68 47 78 / 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-162300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 45 77 / 60 0 0

Allensworth 69 46 77 / 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-162300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 46 76 / 40 0 0

Wasco 68 46 77 / 70 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 48 77 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-162300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to

61. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 46 77 / 70 0 0

McFarland 68 46 77 / 70 0 0

Shafter 68 46 77 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-162300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 50 76 / 50 0 0

Bakersfield 67 49 78 / 60 0 0

Arvin 67 47 78 / 70 0 0

Lamont 68 47 78 / 60 0 0

Mettler 66 47 77 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-162300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 42 69 / 50 0 0

Oakhurst 62 37 72 / 60 0 0

Auberry 59 45 69 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-162300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 46 77 / 40 0 0

Springville 61 48 72 / 70 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 48 74 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-162300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers, Chance of snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 36 63 / 70 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 42 16 55 / 50 0 0

Wawona 55 33 67 / 70 0 0

Devils Postpile 37 25 51 / 50 0 0

Bass Lake 57 36 68 / 60 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 55 38 68 / 70 20 0

=

$$

CAZ193-162300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts

up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 28 53 / 60 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 28 60 / 60 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 28 57 / 50 20 0

=

$$

CAZ194-162300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Highs

43 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

52 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 33 68 / 50 0 0

Grant Grove 43 31 55 / 70 0 0

Lodgepole 42 27 56 / 60 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 37 58 / 70 0 0

Johnsondale 55 31 69 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-162300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 38 60 / 60 0 0

Kernville 63 42 77 / 40 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 44 74 / 50 0 0

Weldon 61 44 74 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-162300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy. Highs 49 to

59. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 38 61 / 70 0 0

Tehachapi 52 38 65 / 60 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 47 69 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-162300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 36 57 / 60 0 0

Frazier Park 53 33 66 / 60 0 0

Grapevine 61 46 72 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 48 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 47 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-162300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 47 74 / 0 0 0

California City 66 43 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 45 75 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 41 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 41 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather