CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

51 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 84 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 53 82 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 54 77 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 81 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 83 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 82 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 80 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 81 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 81 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 81 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 87. Lows 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 84 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 84 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 85 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 84 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 52 83 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 52 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 53 84 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 52 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 82 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 53 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 83 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 82 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 82 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 53 83 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 82 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 52 84 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 84 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 53 83 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

around 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 83 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 52 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-141100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

85 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 83 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 53 83 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 83 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 83 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 83 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 85 to

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 88 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 81 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 55 83 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 53 83 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 83 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 81 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 73 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 43 75 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 51 72 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 75 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 78 to

88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 51 81 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 54 76 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 77 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow showers in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 63 42 56 / 0 0 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 22 55 24 49 / 0 0 0 30

Wawona 39 68 41 61 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 29 50 32 44 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 42 71 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 66 45 60 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 54 33 48 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 33 62 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 58 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Windy. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to

41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 68 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 37 58 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 32 57 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 42 60 42 55 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 36 70 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Very windy. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 62 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 49 78 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 51 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 76 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 64 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 68 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 71 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 61 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 68 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 76 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 84 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 76 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

California City 50 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 52 77 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 50 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 48 78 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

