Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

Westside Hills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 69 49 68 / 0 20 30 50

Avenal 50 67 49 68 / 0 0 20 30

San Luis Reservoir 53 65 51 65 / 0 20 30 60

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 68 50 68 / 0 20 30 60

Mendota 51 69 49 68 / 0 20 30 50

Firebaugh 51 69 49 68 / 0 20 30 50

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

65 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 68 50 67 / 0 30 40 70

Merced 51 68 49 67 / 0 20 30 60

Chowchilla 51 67 49 67 / 0 20 30 50

Madera 52 68 50 68 / 0 0 30 50

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

56. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 69 49 69 / 0 0 20 40

Five Points 52 69 49 69 / 0 0 20 40

NAS Lemoore 51 70 49 70 / 0 0 20 40

Kettleman City 52 69 50 70 / 0 0 20 30

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 69 49 68 / 0 0 30 50

Caruthers 52 69 49 68 / 0 0 20 40

Lemoore 52 69 49 70 / 0 0 20 40

Hanford 52 69 49 70 / 0 0 20 30

Corcoran 51 69 49 70 / 0 0 20 30

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 69 50 68 / 0 0 30 50

Clovis 53 68 51 68 / 0 0 30 50

Fresno 53 68 51 68 / 0 0 30 50

Sanger 52 68 49 68 / 0 0 30 50

Reedley 52 68 50 69 / 0 0 20 40

Selma 52 68 51 69 / 0 0 20 40

Kingsburg 52 69 50 69 / 0 0 20 40

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 68 50 69 / 0 0 30 40

Visalia 52 69 50 70 / 0 0 20 30

Exeter 52 69 49 70 / 0 0 20 30

Tulare 52 69 50 70 / 0 0 20 30

Lindsay 51 69 49 70 / 0 0 20 30

Porterville 52 69 49 71 / 0 0 20 30

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 69 47 71 / 0 0 20 20

Allensworth 50 69 48 71 / 0 0 20 20

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 67 47 69 / 0 0 20 20

Wasco 50 69 48 71 / 0 0 20 20

Buttonwillow 52 69 48 71 / 0 0 20 20

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 49 69 48 71 / 0 0 20 20

McFarland 49 69 47 71 / 0 0 20 20

Shafter 51 69 48 71 / 0 0 20 20

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 67 51 70 / 0 20 20 20

Bakersfield 53 69 51 72 / 0 0 0 20

Arvin 51 69 48 73 / 0 0 0 20

Lamont 51 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 20

Mettler 51 68 48 71 / 0 20 20 20

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 59 46 59 / 0 50 40 60

Oakhurst 43 62 41 62 / 0 40 40 60

Auberry 49 59 48 60 / 0 20 30 60

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 67 48 69 / 0 20 30 40

Springville 52 63 49 65 / 0 0 20 30

Tule River Reservation 52 64 50 66 / 0 0 20 30

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...

a 50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

with showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 71 38 49 / 0 60 50 70

Tuolumne Meadows 21 46 18 44 / 0 50 40 70

Wawona 39 60 36 54 / 0 60 40 70

Devils Postpile 28 45 25 39 / 0 40 30 60

Bass Lake 41 58 38 57 / 0 50 40 60

Hetch Hetchy 41 55 40 54 / 0 70 50 70

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...

a 40 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 44 27 42 / 0 40 40 60

Shaver Lake 32 51 29 51 / 0 40 30 60

Lake Wishon 34 43 30 47 / 0 40 30 60

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Near

the crest, slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers. Showers likely in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 57 34 59 / 0 30 20 50

Grant Grove 36 43 33 46 / 0 30 30 60

Lodgepole 31 44 28 47 / 0 30 30 50

Camp Nelson 40 48 38 49 / 0 20 20 30

Johnsondale 32 58 30 59 / 0 20 20 30

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs

53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. West winds

25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 66 to

72 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 51 39 53 / 0 20 20 20

Kernville 46 66 43 67 / 0 0 0 20

Lake Isabella 48 64 46 67 / 0 0 0 20

Weldon 48 64 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 52 40 55 / 0 20 20 20

Tehachapi 42 56 41 58 / 0 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 50 59 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 53 to 63. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 48 38 50 / 0 20 20 20

Frazier Park 35 55 33 57 / 0 30 20 20

Grapevine 50 63 48 65 / 0 20 20 20

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 50 72 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 72 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

.WEDNESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 64 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 67 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 47 64 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 66 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 65 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

