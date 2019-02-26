CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

_____

589 FPUS56 KHNX 260600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ089-261200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 71. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 63 53 65 / 30 50 90 60

Mendota 47 69 51 65 / 20 30 90 70

Coalinga 48 66 55 62 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ090-261200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 61 51 64 / 40 80 100 70

Merced 48 64 52 64 / 40 60 100 80

Chowchilla 48 67 51 64 / 20 30 100 80

Madera 48 69 52 65 / 20 30 90 80

Clovis 47 67 52 64 / 0 20 90 90

Fresno 47 68 52 64 / 0 20 90 90

Kerman 47 68 52 64 / 0 20 90 80

Sanger 45 67 50 63 / 0 0 80 90

Reedley 44 66 50 63 / 0 0 60 80

Selma 44 68 51 63 / 0 0 70 80

Kingsburg 43 69 51 63 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ091-261200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 43 72 50 62 / 0 0 50 80

Hanford 43 70 50 62 / 0 0 50 80

Avenal 45 67 53 60 / 0 0 50 70

Taft 46 70 50 63 / 0 0 20 50

=

$$

CAZ092-261200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 68 49 63 / 0 0 60 80

Visalia 44 69 49 63 / 0 0 40 80

Exeter 44 71 52 65 / 0 0 40 80

Tulare 43 69 49 64 / 0 0 40 70

Lindsay 43 72 51 65 / 0 0 30 80

Porterville 44 73 50 66 / 0 0 30 70

Delano 41 72 48 64 / 0 0 30 60

Wasco 42 73 48 64 / 0 0 30 60

Shafter 42 73 48 65 / 0 0 20 60

Bakersfield 45 74 50 66 / 0 0 20 50

Arvin 43 75 49 68 / 0 0 0 40

Lamont 42 75 47 67 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ093-261200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 62 46 56 / 40 50 100 90

Oakhurst 39 65 42 59 / 30 50 100 90

=

$$

CAZ094-261200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 46 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 69 48 62 / 0 0 50 90

=

$$

CAZ095-261200-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 53. Northwest winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy. Highs

at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 44.

Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 40 67 43 59 / 0 0 20 70

Tehachapi 36 58 40 55 / 0 0 0 50

Frazier Park 31 59 37 50 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ096-261200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Not as cool.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph

over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Very windy. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Windy, colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 56 45 47 / 70 70 100 90

Shaver Lake 28 55 35 47 / 30 40 90 90

=

$$

CAZ097-261200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow...mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow near the

crest. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph...west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph over

higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow, A

50 percent chance of rain. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Windy. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 75 mph in the evening

decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Very windy. Highs 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Very windy. Lows

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Windy, colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 26 51 33 43 / 0 20 60 90

=

$$

CAZ098-261200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 38 to 43. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph...southwest 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph below the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs 65 to 74. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 59 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 72 47 66 / 0 0 0 30

Ridgecrest 40 74 49 68 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ099-261200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 36 67 43 64 / 0 0 0 20

Mojave 39 66 44 63 / 0 0 0 30

Edwards AFB 37 67 42 62 / 0 0 0 20

Rosamond 37 66 43 62 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather