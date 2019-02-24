CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

024 FPUS56 KHNX 242100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ089-250000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46, Light winds, Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-250000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 43 62 / 0 0 20

Merced 61 43 63 / 0 0 20

Chowchilla 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

Madera 62 44 65 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 44 65 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 43 65 / 0 0 0

Kerman 62 43 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Reedley 61 42 65 / 0 0 0

Selma 61 42 65 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-250000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 43 65 / 0 0 0

Taft 61 46 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-250000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Visalia 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 43 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 41 66 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 42 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 62 42 67 / 0 0 0

Delano 62 40 67 / 0 0 0

Wasco 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

Shafter 63 41 67 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 44 67 / 0 0 0

Arvin 63 42 69 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-250000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 38 57 / 0 0 20

Oakhurst 58 36 59 / 0 0 20

CAZ094-250000-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-250000-

Kern County Mountains-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 37.

West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54. Gusts up to

55 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 34 57 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 30 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-250000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph...70 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance

of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Very windy. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph over

higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to

28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 85 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Very windy. Lows

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Very windy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder.

Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 30 to

36 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 32 47 / 20 20 40

Shaver Lake 46 25 46 / 0 0 20

CAZ097-250000-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening increasing to

60 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph...west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph over

higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up

to 60 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 30 to 40 mph, Gusts

up to 75 mph in the morning decreasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Very windy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Windy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 24 42 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-250000-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 57 to

67. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 38 65 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-250000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph below the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 58 36 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 56 38 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 36 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 36 66 / 0 0 0

