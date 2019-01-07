CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightMondayMonday nightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-071200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50, Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

60 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 61 46 62 / 90 30 0 20

Mendota 46 62 47 62 / 90 30 0 0

Coalinga 50 61 49 62 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ090-071200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 61 46 62 / 90 40 0 20

Merced 45 60 46 62 / 90 40 0 20

Chowchilla 46 61 47 62 / 90 40 0 0

Madera 46 61 48 63 / 90 30 0 0

Clovis 48 60 49 62 / 90 30 0 0

Fresno 48 61 49 62 / 80 30 0 0

Kerman 46 62 47 63 / 90 30 0 0

Sanger 46 61 47 62 / 80 30 0 0

Reedley 46 61 47 62 / 70 40 0 0

Selma 48 62 49 62 / 70 30 0 0

Kingsburg 47 62 48 62 / 70 30 0 0

CAZ091-071200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 62 46 63 / 70 30 0 0

Hanford 47 62 47 62 / 70 30 0 0

Avenal 49 61 48 63 / 70 30 0 0

Taft 50 60 49 62 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ092-071200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 62 47 62 / 70 40 0 0

Visalia 46 62 46 62 / 70 30 0 0

Exeter 46 62 46 62 / 70 40 0 0

Tulare 47 62 46 63 / 60 30 0 0

Lindsay 46 62 46 62 / 60 40 0 0

Porterville 48 62 46 63 / 60 30 0 0

Delano 46 63 45 64 / 50 20 0 0

Wasco 46 63 44 64 / 50 20 0 0

Shafter 46 63 44 65 / 40 20 0 0

Bakersfield 49 63 47 64 / 40 20 0 0

Arvin 46 62 46 63 / 30 20 0 0

Lamont 46 63 46 64 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ093-071200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 54 44 57 / 90 50 0 20

Oakhurst 37 56 38 59 / 90 60 0 20

CAZ094-071200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to

48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 59 47 62 / 70 40 0 0

CAZ095-071200-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 51. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to

44. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

East winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows at

5000 feet 35 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 54. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

48 to 54. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs at

5000 feet 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. Highs at 5000 feet 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 41 56 41 59 / 50 40 0 0

Tehachapi 38 52 40 53 / 30 30 0 0

Frazier Park 31 49 33 53 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ096-071200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Strong winds. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. South winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 105 mph...southwest 50 to 70 mph with

gusts to around 130 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, Snow likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon, South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 100 mph in the morning

decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Very windy. Not as cold. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow in the evening. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow showers with possible rain and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. South winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers, showers and chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then snow showers, showers likely and slight chance

of freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 48 41 51 / 100 70 20 20

Shaver Lake 28 47 31 50 / 90 60 0 20

CAZ097-071200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Strong winds. Snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph...

southwest 50 to 70 mph with gusts to around 125 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Not as cold.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows

32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, south winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 26 41 28 45 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ098-071200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Not as cool. Highs 53 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 60 39 57 / 20 20 0 0

Ridgecrest 37 61 36 59 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ099-071200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting

to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

35 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 39 60 39 59 / 20 20 0 0

Mojave 42 59 42 58 / 20 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 60 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 38 59 37 59 / 20 0 0 0

