CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

031 FPUS56 KHNX 152300

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-161200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

47. Light winds in the evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 60 48 60 / 0 20 90 60

Mendota 41 62 48 60 / 0 0 90 70

Coalinga 46 63 49 61 / 0 0 80 70

=

$$

CAZ090-161200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs

57 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

47. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 60 49 60 / 0 20 90 70

Merced 42 60 49 59 / 0 20 90 70

Chowchilla 41 62 49 60 / 0 0 80 80

Madera 41 63 50 60 / 0 0 80 80

Clovis 43 62 49 59 / 0 0 70 80

Fresno 43 63 49 59 / 0 0 70 80

Kerman 40 62 50 60 / 0 0 80 80

Sanger 40 63 48 59 / 0 0 70 80

Reedley 41 63 48 59 / 0 0 70 80

Selma 41 63 49 59 / 0 0 70 80

Kingsburg 40 62 49 59 / 0 0 70 80

=

$$

CAZ091-161200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 38 62 48 59 / 0 0 70 80

Hanford 38 62 48 59 / 0 0 70 70

Avenal 44 65 48 61 / 0 0 80 70

Taft 46 65 49 59 / 0 0 50 70

=

$$

CAZ092-161200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds

in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 63 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

47. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 41 63 48 59 / 0 0 70 80

Visalia 40 63 49 60 / 0 0 60 70

Exeter 42 64 47 61 / 0 0 60 70

Tulare 40 64 48 60 / 0 0 60 70

Lindsay 41 64 46 61 / 0 0 60 70

Porterville 44 65 48 61 / 0 0 50 70

Delano 39 64 45 60 / 0 0 50 70

Wasco 38 63 45 60 / 0 0 50 70

Shafter 38 64 44 61 / 0 0 50 70

Bakersfield 44 65 48 61 / 0 0 40 60

Arvin 42 66 46 62 / 0 0 30 60

Lamont 43 66 46 62 / 0 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ093-161200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 59 44 53 / 0 0 80 80

Oakhurst 38 62 41 56 / 0 0 80 80

=

$$

CAZ094-161200-

Tulare County Foothills-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 61 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 65 45 60 / 0 0 50 80

=

$$

CAZ095-161200-

Kern County Mountains-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 44. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to

46. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at

5000 feet 37 to 47. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 41 64 44 57 / 0 0 20 60

Tehachapi 38 61 40 52 / 0 0 20 50

Frazier Park 36 57 35 48 / 0 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ096-161200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. South winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 50 mph. Breezy. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to

56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 59 41 51 / 0 0 80 80

Shaver Lake 33 53 32 46 / 0 0 70 80

=

$$

CAZ097-161200-

Tulare County Mountains-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 48 29 41 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ098-161200-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows 38 to

46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 62 40 64 / 0 0 20 40

Ridgecrest 35 63 40 64 / 0 0 20 30

=

$$

CAZ099-161200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 35 62 41 63 / 0 0 20 40

Mojave 40 62 45 61 / 0 0 20 40

Edwards AFB 34 61 42 63 / 0 0 20 40

Rosamond 36 63 41 62 / 0 0 20 40

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather