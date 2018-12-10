CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

160 FPUS56 KHNX 102000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-110000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Mendota 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 58 43 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-110000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 34 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 54 38 55 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 37 55 / 0 0 0

Madera 55 37 55 / 0 0 0

Clovis 55 40 55 / 0 0 0

Fresno 55 41 55 / 0 0 0

Kerman 55 38 55 / 0 0 0

Sanger 55 39 55 / 0 0 0

Reedley 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Selma 54 41 54 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 41 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-110000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Hanford 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

Avenal 55 41 57 / 0 0 0

Taft 53 45 55 / 0 20 0

CAZ092-110000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 43. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 39 55 / 0 0 0

Visalia 54 41 54 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 40 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 54 41 55 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 38 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 55 42 55 / 0 0 0

Delano 54 39 55 / 0 0 0

Wasco 53 39 55 / 0 0 0

Shafter 53 39 55 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 54 43 55 / 0 20 20

Arvin 57 42 57 / 0 20 20

Lamont 56 42 56 / 0 20 20

CAZ093-110000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 38 52 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 56 34 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-110000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 40 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-110000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 31 to 40. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

46 to 53. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 59 39 59 / 0 20 0

Tehachapi 55 36 53 / 0 20 0

Frazier Park 52 33 48 / 0 20 20

CAZ096-110000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 36 54 / 0 20 0

Shaver Lake 48 29 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-110000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 25 45 / 0 20 0

CAZ098-110000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 36 62 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 36 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-110000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 60 35 62 / 0 0 0

Mojave 59 40 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 35 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 35 60 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

