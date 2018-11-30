CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

_____

033 FPUS56 KHNX 302001

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-010000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 44. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers. Chance of

showers 80 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

31 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

53 to 58. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 41 53 / 0 0 60

Mendota 58 38 52 / 0 0 60

Coalinga 59 41 55 / 0 0 50

CAZ090-010000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 42. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

30 to 36. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 38 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

54 to 59. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 35 52 / 0 0 70

Merced 57 39 51 / 0 0 70

Chowchilla 57 37 51 / 0 0 70

Madera 57 38 51 / 0 0 70

Clovis 56 39 50 / 0 0 60

Fresno 56 40 50 / 0 0 60

Kerman 57 38 51 / 0 0 60

Sanger 56 38 51 / 0 0 60

Reedley 56 40 52 / 0 0 50

Selma 56 40 51 / 0 0 60

Kingsburg 56 39 51 / 0 0 50

CAZ091-010000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 36 to 42.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows

33 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

30 to 38. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 38 52 / 0 0 50

Hanford 56 38 52 / 0 0 50

Avenal 59 40 55 / 0 0 40

Taft 55 44 55 / 0 0 40

CAZ092-010000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 56 40 52 / 0 0 50

Visalia 56 40 52 / 0 0 50

Exeter 56 39 52 / 20 0 50

Tulare 56 40 53 / 0 0 50

Lindsay 56 37 53 / 20 0 50

Porterville 56 41 53 / 20 0 50

Delano 57 38 55 / 0 0 40

Wasco 56 36 55 / 0 0 40

Shafter 56 36 55 / 0 0 40

Bakersfield 55 43 55 / 0 0 40

Arvin 55 41 55 / 30 20 50

Lamont 55 41 55 / 30 0 40

CAZ093-010000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers. Chance of

showers 80 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Showers likely and snow showers. Areas of frost and patchy fog in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 36 45 / 20 0 70

Oakhurst 52 29 46 / 30 0 70

CAZ094-010000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 38 53 / 30 0 60

CAZ095-010000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 46. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows at

5000 feet 30 to 38. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Very windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 37 to 44.

West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet.

Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 35. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 35 to 41. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

at 5000 feet 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 46. Lows at

5000 feet 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 50 36 49 / 30 0 40

Tehachapi 44 33 43 / 50 20 40

Frazier Park 44 27 45 / 40 20 40

CAZ096-010000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the morning, Areas of dense fog in the afternoon.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon, Chance of showers through the day.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows

23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Very

windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph

over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to

26 at 5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

west winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...10 to

16 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 29 39 / 40 20 80

Shaver Lake 41 21 36 / 30 0 70

CAZ097-010000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers,

Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight, Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Breezy,

colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon, Widespread frost in the

afternoon, West winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning increasing to

35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers. Over

higher elevations, west winds 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs

33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Very windy.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to

20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

25 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of fog in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 17 32 / 40 20 70

CAZ098-010000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 51 to 59. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 49 to 58. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

46 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 34 55 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-010000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...northwest 35 to 45 mph below the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

48 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 57 32 55 / 0 0 0

Mojave 54 39 53 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 57 33 56 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 33 55 / 0 0 20

