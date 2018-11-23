CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
_____
609 FPUS56 KHNX 230700
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonightFridayFriday nightand Saturd
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map.
CAZ089-231200-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
50 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.
Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs
59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.
Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 41 to 50. Highs 57 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 50 59 51 64 / 30 60 60 20
Mendota 51 60 50 64 / 20 40 40 20
Coalinga 48 62 51 65 / 0 40 30 20
=
$$
CAZ090-231200-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy dense fog. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs
59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.
Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows 38 to 46.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs
60 to 65. Lows 39 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 39 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 48 58 48 63 / 50 80 80 20
Merced 51 57 50 64 / 50 80 80 20
Chowchilla 49 58 49 64 / 30 80 80 30
Madera 48 59 50 64 / 20 70 70 30
Clovis 49 59 51 63 / 20 60 70 30
Fresno 50 59 52 63 / 20 50 70 30
Kerman 49 60 50 64 / 20 40 50 30
Sanger 48 59 50 63 / 0 50 70 30
Reedley 48 59 51 63 / 0 40 60 30
Selma 48 59 50 63 / 0 40 50 30
Kingsburg 47 59 49 63 / 0 40 50 30
=
$$
CAZ091-231200-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.
North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy dense fog in the evening. Lows 38 to 46.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs
62 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 57 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 46 60 49 64 / 0 30 30 20
Hanford 46 60 49 63 / 0 30 40 20
Avenal 47 64 51 65 / 0 30 20 20
Taft 48 63 53 64 / 0 20 20 20
=
$$
CAZ092-231200-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
43 to 48. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
50 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
62 to 67. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 48.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy dense fog in the evening. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
39 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 47 60 49 63 / 0 40 60 30
Visalia 47 60 49 62 / 0 30 40 20
Exeter 46 61 49 63 / 0 30 50 20
Tulare 47 61 50 63 / 0 30 40 20
Lindsay 45 61 48 63 / 0 30 50 20
Porterville 47 62 50 63 / 0 30 50 30
Delano 44 63 50 65 / 0 20 30 20
Wasco 43 64 49 66 / 0 20 30 20
Shafter 43 64 49 65 / 0 20 30 20
Bakersfield 47 63 53 64 / 0 20 30 30
Arvin 43 63 51 64 / 0 20 40 30
Lamont 45 63 51 64 / 0 20 30 30
=
$$
CAZ093-231200-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 51 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 55 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs
55 to 65. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of
showers 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 43 54 46 58 / 50 90 90 30
Oakhurst 40 54 43 59 / 50 90 90 30
=
$$
CAZ094-231200-
Tulare County Foothills-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.
Lows 43 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs 55 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows
38 to 48.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows
39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 56 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 45 60 48 62 / 0 60 70 20
=
$$
CAZ095-231200-
Kern County Mountains-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 46. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 57. West winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 44.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to
57. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows at
5000 feet 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs at
5000 feet 49 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Breezy. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.
Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 41 58 45 60 / 0 40 50 30
Tehachapi 41 53 44 54 / 0 30 60 40
Frazier Park 35 48 39 53 / 0 30 60 40
=
$$
CAZ096-231200-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers...a
50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow
level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Southwest winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.
.FRIDAY...Showers...snow showers near the crest. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 45 to
50 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers...snow showers near the crest. Breezy.
Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
19 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at
5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to
46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to
43 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
31 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated snow
showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after
midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to
44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Breezy.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...
36 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to
32 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous snow showers. Breezy.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...
33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 37 49 41 54 / 80 90 100 40
Shaver Lake 34 47 33 51 / 40 90 90 30
=
$$
CAZ097-231200-
Tulare County Mountains-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers
near the crest. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 40 at
5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a
50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at
8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,
gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at
8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.
Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...
24 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 at
5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...
23 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60 at
5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...
25 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Breezy.
Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy. Highs 48 to
58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated snow
showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 43 at
5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to
45 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 30 45 31 49 / 20 70 80 30
=
$$
CAZ098-231200-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 25 to
35 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 67. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Windy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 66. Lows
35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of
showers 40 percent. Highs 55 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 41 65 43 67 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 41 67 43 67 / 0 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ099-231200-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph below the passes.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Windy. Lows 44 to 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...
northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph below the
passes.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph...northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
65 mph below the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Lows
34 to 44.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows
34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers.
Breezy. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to
65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 42 64 45 65 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 45 62 49 63 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 43 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 43 64 47 64 / 0 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather