CAZ089-190000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

42 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 42 63 / 0 0 0

Mendota 67 39 65 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 68 46 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-190000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

41 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 33 64 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 38 65 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 36 66 / 0 0 0

Madera 69 37 67 / 0 0 0

Clovis 68 42 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno 68 42 66 / 0 0 0

Kerman 68 36 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 69 40 66 / 0 0 0

Reedley 70 41 67 / 0 0 0

Selma 68 41 65 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 39 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-190000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 38 64 / 0 0 0

Hanford 68 37 65 / 0 0 0

Avenal 69 45 66 / 0 0 0

Taft 68 52 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-190000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 64 to 70. Light winds. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 40 67 / 0 0 0

Visalia 69 39 66 / 0 0 0

Exeter 70 42 67 / 0 0 0

Tulare 69 40 66 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 40 67 / 0 0 0

Porterville 70 45 68 / 0 0 0

Delano 68 37 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 68 36 64 / 0 0 0

Shafter 68 35 65 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 46 69 / 0 0 0

Arvin 73 43 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 72 43 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-190000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

38 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 44 66 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 70 39 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-190000-

Tulare County Foothills-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-190000-

Kern County Mountains-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs at 5000 feet

57 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows at

5000 feet 38 to 48. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 54 to 60. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

at 5000 feet 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 44. Highs at

5000 feet 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 71 43 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 41 59 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 39 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-190000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 44 63 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 59 37 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-190000-

Tulare County Mountains-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 29 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-190000-

Indian Wells Valley-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 40 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 37 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-190000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

900 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 39 to

49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 69 36 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 68 43 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 36 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 37 64 / 0 0 0

