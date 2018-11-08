CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

097 FPUS56 KHNX 081000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-090000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 46 70 / 0 0 0

Mendota 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 71 47 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ090-090000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 35 69 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 41 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 38 70 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 38 72 / 0 0 0

Clovis 71 44 71 / 0 0 0

Fresno 70 44 70 / 0 0 0

Kerman 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Sanger 71 43 71 / 0 0 0

Reedley 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

Selma 71 43 71 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ091-090000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

41.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 40 71 / 0 0 0

Hanford 71 40 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Taft 72 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ092-090000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 72 43 72 / 0 0 0

Visalia 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

Exeter 73 45 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 44 72 / 0 0 0

Porterville 72 48 72 / 0 0 0

Delano 71 41 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 48 73 / 0 0 0

Arvin 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

Lamont 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ093-090000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

66 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 70 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ094-090000-

Tulare County Foothills-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 44 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ095-090000-

Kern County Mountains-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 55 to 61. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 41.

East winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to

63. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

36 to 46. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 71 40 72 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ096-090000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

23 to 28 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 31 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ097-090000-

Tulare County Mountains-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Breezy, colder.

Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. West winds

around 25 mph. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

24 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

38 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 25 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ098-090000-

Indian Wells Valley-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 72. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 25 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 65 to

72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 39 71 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 38 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ099-090000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

200 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 65 to

71. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 63 to

73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 69 33 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 68 39 67 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 31 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 32 68 / 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

