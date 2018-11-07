CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

877 FPUS56 KHNX 070900

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-080000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost.

Lows 33 to 42. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 75 46 71 / 0 0 0

Mendota 76 46 72 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-080000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 69 to 74.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 74 41 70 / 0 0 0

Merced 74 40 71 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 75 41 71 / 0 0 0

Madera 75 42 72 / 0 0 0

Clovis 74 46 71 / 0 0 0

Fresno 74 47 71 / 0 0 0

Kerman 75 44 71 / 0 0 0

Sanger 75 45 72 / 0 0 0

Reedley 75 47 73 / 0 0 0

Selma 75 44 72 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 75 44 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-080000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 75 43 71 / 0 0 0

Hanford 75 41 72 / 0 0 0

Avenal 75 48 71 / 0 0 0

Taft 75 56 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-080000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78.

Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 75 48 73 / 0 0 0

Visalia 75 44 73 / 0 0 0

Exeter 76 46 74 / 0 0 0

Tulare 75 46 73 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 76 44 74 / 0 0 0

Porterville 76 48 74 / 0 0 0

Delano 75 42 74 / 0 0 0

Wasco 74 42 73 / 0 0 0

Shafter 74 42 73 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 50 74 / 0 0 0

Arvin 76 48 77 / 0 0 0

Lamont 76 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-080000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 65 to 75.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 45 68 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 72 39 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-080000-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 77 46 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-080000-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to

39. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 63. East winds

around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 23 to 31. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

32 to 42. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 40 64 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 68 39 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-080000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to

27 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 40 65 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-080000-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph, Gusts up to

60 mph. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

28 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 58 29 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-080000-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 47 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 45 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-080000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...east 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph below the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 79 45 71 / 0 0 0

Mojave 78 49 70 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 78 45 71 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 78 45 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather