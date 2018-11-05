CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-050800-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

73 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 84 52 81 / 0 0 0

Mendota 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 83 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-050800-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Merced 81 48 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

Madera 84 52 81 / 0 0 0

Clovis 80 53 77 / 0 0 0

Fresno 81 54 78 / 0 0 0

Kerman 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 53 78 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Selma 81 52 78 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-050800-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

73 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

Hanford 82 48 79 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 53 78 / 0 0 0

Taft 83 59 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-050800-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

Exeter 83 52 80 / 0 0 0

Tulare 83 51 80 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 84 51 81 / 0 0 0

Porterville 84 51 81 / 0 0 0

Delano 82 48 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 82 45 79 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 83 56 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 90 42 87 / 0 0 0

Lamont 85 53 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-050800-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 79 50 76 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 81 44 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-050800-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 60 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-050800-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 79. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 76. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to

48. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 77 44 74 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 83 45 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-050800-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 76 41 73 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 73 38 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-050800-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 30 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-050800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 74 to

84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 90 49 87 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 88 50 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-050800-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph below the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Below the

passes, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph below the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 74 to

84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 88 47 85 / 0 0 0

Mojave 84 54 81 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 87 44 84 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 87 47 84 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

